FINDLAY — One of the top Week 1 matchups in northwest Ohio lived up to the hype.Findlay and Anthony Wayne, the preseason favorite in the Northern Lakes League, gave the near-capacity crowd at Donnell Stadium enough excitement and angst to last a month, as the game featured lead changes, momentum swings, and highlights galore.A third-quarter surge by the hosts mixed with suffocating defense, aided by a series of halftime adjustments, gave Findlay a 24-14 victory and a signature win for Stefan Adams in his first game as head coach.“It’s not about me,” said Adams, Findlay’s third coach in as many...