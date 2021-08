Walsh went 3-for-4 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run in Thursday's 13-10 win over Detroit. Walsh was a big part of a wild comeback victory during which the Angels racked up 11 runs between the sixth and ninth innings. The 28-year-old walked to force in a run in the sixth, then plated another run with a double in the seventh. The multi-hit effort was Walsh's second since returning from the injured list Aug. 11. He is slashing .267/.329/.501 with 22 homers, 24 doubles, 72 RBI and two stolen bases overall this season.