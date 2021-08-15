Home on the Matanzas River tops the sales list in Flagler County at $1.65 million

A house in Flagler Beach was the top real estate transaction for the week of July 8-14 in Flagler County in the Multiple Listing Service. Michael Mullen and Maryann Marquardt, of Palm Coast, sold 1500 Lambert Ave. to Thomas Bouma, of Flagler Beach, for $1.65 million. Built in 1988, the house is a 4/3.5 and has a fireplace, boat dock, boathouse and 4,591 square feet. Following is a partial list of other transactions for the week.