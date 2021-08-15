Cancel
Charleston County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CHARLESTON, COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 337 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall extending from Walterboro east to Cottageville and extending south to Green Pond and Jacksonboro. As much as 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in some areas and additional 1 to 2 inches could fall through 430 PM, resulting in minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas. At 335 PM, an automated weather sensor near Walterboro reported 1.25 inches of rain. Some locations that will experience flooding include Walterboro, Cottageville, Jacksonboro, Round O, Ashepoo, Ritter, Green Pond, Gloverville, Neyles, Beck Landing, Parkers Ferry Landing, Canady Landing, Drawdy, Parkers Ferry, Thayer, Gettysville, Lowcountry Regional Airport, Norman Landing and Colleton Medical Center.

