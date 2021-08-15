Flood Advisory issued for Giles, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles; Marshall; Maury The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Giles County in middle Tennessee Southwestern Marshall County in middle Tennessee South Central Maury County in middle Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewisburg, Pulaski, Mount Pleasant, Cornersville, Lynnville, Culleoka and Frankewing.