SMU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with Pony Stampede after the third day of fall practice. On how first couple days of camp have gone: "On the third day the guys start to get a little tired and a little sore, but I thought that we pushed through it well. I thought we had a good attitude and a good mindset. I think defensively we are starting to figure some things out, so I was encouraged to see us start to play faster and with more confidence. I'm excited about the jump that we have made defensively and I thought that it was an all around good day today."