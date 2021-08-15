Cancel
San Bernardino County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 102 to 108 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Through 8 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

San Bernardino County, CA
Lucerne, CA
#Excessive Heat Warning#Valleys
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chaves; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 551 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast of Kenna, or 34 miles northwest of Tatum, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Roosevelt and northeastern Chaves Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cabarrus County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus, southeastern Mecklenburg and north central Union Counties through 830 PM EDT At 746 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Downtown Concord, or near Midland, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Downtown Concord, East Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Indian Trail, Stallings, Harrisburg, Hemby Bridge, University City and Reedy Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Desha County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Desha, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Desha; Drew HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 105 to 110. * WHERE...Desha and Drew Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Honolulu County, HIweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Oahu, East Honolulu, Ewa Plain, Honolulu Metro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains GUSTY WINDS WILL ACOMPANY THE PASSAGE OF FORMER TROPICAL CYCLONE LINDA WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Oahu. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Ashley County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Edgecombe County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgecombe, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Edgecombe; Nash The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Edgecombe County in central North Carolina East Central Nash County in central North Carolina * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount, Dortches and Kingsboro. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Uinta County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Uinta by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Uinta A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN UINTA COUNTY At 756 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Lyman, or 23 miles northeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Automated observations reported wind gusts in excess of 78 mph earlier. Wind gusts in excess of 55 mph are still being reported along I-80 in Uinta County, Wyoming. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lyman, Mountain View, Ragen, Church Buttes, Fort Bridger, Carter and Leroy. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 20 and 56. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Phillips County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PHILLIPS...SOUTHEASTERN FURNAS AND SOUTHERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Stamford, or 17 miles northeast of Norton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alma, Orleans, Stamford and Woodruff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado, southwestern Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas through 130 AM MDT/230 AM CDT/ At 1256 AM MDT/156 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Cope to 8 miles south of Bonny Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kit Carson County County in east central Colorado, southern Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northwestern Sherman and southwestern Cheyenne Counties in northwestern Kansas, including the following locations... Joes, Hale and Beecher Island. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 422 and 425. Highway 385 between mile markers 193 and 229. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Traverse County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Traverse The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Traverse County in west central Minnesota Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Day County in northeastern South Dakota Eastern Marshall County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Red Iron Housing, or 14 miles west of Sisseton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Sica Hollow State Park around 700 PM CDT. Long Hollow Housing around 705 PM CDT. Sisseton around 710 PM CDT. Dakota Connection & Casino around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include New Effington, Lake Traverse Housing Units, Victor, Rainbow Island, Traverse Country Park, Rosholt, Lake Traverse, Halls Landing, Mud Lake Landing, Silver Bridge and Whiterock Colony. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Rock County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCK AND WEST CENTRAL NOBLES COUNTIES At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellsworth, or 7 miles southeast of Luverne, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Magnolia around 425 PM CDT. Adrian around 430 PM CDT. Lismore around 435 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Kemper County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kemper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Kemper County through 400 PM CDT At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near De Kalb, or 12 miles southeast of Preston, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Liberty, Blackwater, Porterville, Prismatic and Tamola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY THE HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 8 PM * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Phillips County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Phillips EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY THE HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 8 PM * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Spink County, SDweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Brentford, or 20 miles south of Aberdeen, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Conde. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lunenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LUNENBURG COUNTY At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Victoria, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Victoria, Kenbridge, Lunenburg, Dundas, Lafoon Corner, Gary, Wilburn, Loves Mill, Oral Oaks and Rubermount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Norton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. Target Area: Norton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Norton County through 730 PM CDT At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Almena, or 9 miles northeast of Norton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Almena around 725 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Somerset County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:26:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Somerset County in northern New Jersey * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding continuing in Somerset County, with the Millstone River in major flood at Griggstown, moderate flood at Blackwells Mills, and minor flood at Millstone. Several road closures remain. Never drive across flooded roadways! * For Millstone River at Blackwells Mills: At 7:15pm the stage was 10.53 feet. Flood Stage is 9 feet. For Millstone River at Griggstown: At 7:45pm the stage was 16.01 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Millstone River at Millstone: At 7:45pm the stage was 10.26 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 27 and 42. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 11 and 30.
Warren County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Easton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Wilson, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Bath. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey near mile marker 0...and between mile markers 2 and 4. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 284 and 314. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
Norton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. Target Area: Norton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Norton County through 715 PM CDT At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Norton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Norton County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

