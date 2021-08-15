Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Traverse The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Traverse County in west central Minnesota Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Day County in northeastern South Dakota Eastern Marshall County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Red Iron Housing, or 14 miles west of Sisseton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Sica Hollow State Park around 700 PM CDT. Long Hollow Housing around 705 PM CDT. Sisseton around 710 PM CDT. Dakota Connection & Casino around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include New Effington, Lake Traverse Housing Units, Victor, Rainbow Island, Traverse Country Park, Rosholt, Lake Traverse, Halls Landing, Mud Lake Landing, Silver Bridge and Whiterock Colony. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
