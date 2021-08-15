Cancel
Adam Ottavino exits after taking 105.2 mph liner off shoulder

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino was forced from his first action in a week after taking a 105.2 mph line-drive off his shoulder Sunday.

