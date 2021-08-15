Adam Ottavino exits after taking 105.2 mph liner off shoulder

Ottavino worked a perfect inning and struck out one en route to his eighth save of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. Ottavino picked up his eighth save of the season in dramatic fashion Saturday night, striking out Teoscar Hernandez to strand the tying run at third and end the game. This is the right-hander's first save since July 5. After a rough close to the month of July, Ottavino's first two outings in August have been much more fruitful. The Red Sox will need the 35-year-old to remain a reliable option if they want to keep up in the pennant race.