47 shot, 5 killed in weekend gun violence through Sunday afternoon

Thirty-five people — including nine teenagers and two young girls — were shot in Chicago from Saturday afternoon into Sunday, according to Chicago police. Three people died.

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her 6-year-old sister seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting on the Northwest Side in the Belmont Central neighborhood, police said.

The girls were in a parked car in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue at about 2:50 p.m. when they were shot, according to Chicago police.

Beginning Friday afternoon, 47 people had been shot, five of whom have died. In that time there were several shootings with two and three people injured and at least one with four victims — the number that technically makes an attack a “mass shooting.”

Four people were injured during one such mass shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood around 12:25 a.m. The people were shot while standing outside a residence in the 1300 block of East 75th Street, police said.

A woman, 30, and a man, 31, were each shot in the leg, while two men, 35 and 45, were shot in both the arm and the leg. All four arrived via private vehicle at University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in fair condition. People who spoke to police said they could not see where the shots came from, officials said.

Two teenagers and a 23-year-old woman were shot while driving in the 4400 block of West Leland Avenue in Mayfair, on the city’s Northwest Side, around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the hip and lower backside and was in serious condition. A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was in critical condition. The 23-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head and was in fair condition.

All three were being treated at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Police said none of the people who were shot would provide additional information about the shooting.

Around 2 a.m., three teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered at a gas station in the first block of East 87th Street in Chatham.

The younger boys, 15 and 16, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to the hand and foot. The older teen, 19, was taken to U. of C. Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the lower backside. All three were in good condition, police said.

Earlier, police said three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot at an apartment building in the 6200 block of South Rhodes Avenue in West Woodlawn.

Around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, a 49-year-old woman was shot in the torso while outside on the apartment steps, police said. A 55-year-old man was inside the building on the steps when he was shot in the leg. The teenager was inside in a hallway when he was shot in the shoulder, hand and leg.

The adults were taken to U. of C. Medical Center in serious condition. The 17-year-old also was in serious condition and he was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Two men in their 30s were in critical condition after being shot in the 2800 block of West 12th Place in the Douglas Park neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The younger man, 32, was shot in the chest and stomach and the older man, 37, was shot in the chest and lower back. Police said the men arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital in a private vehicle.

A woman was injured and a man was killed in another shooting in the Chatham neighborhood around 2 a.m. The man, 33, and the woman, 34, were standing in a group outside in the 7500 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when they were shot, police said.

The 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which had not identified the man as of Sunday afternoon.

The 34-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

And shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, two cars crashed into a restaurant in the 5000 block of South Archer Avenue in Archer Heights after one of the vehicles was shot at by someone inside a red Toyota Camry, police said.

Two people in each crashing car — a Chevy Tahoe and a black Jeep Cherokee — were taken to Stroger Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital for observation, though police said none of the four people suffered serious injuries.

Police said the people in the Camry fled the scene on foot and that a weapon was discovered in the car.

A video posted to Twitter by a person with the handle @ChiDistrict9 showed two vehicles that crashed into a restaurant at 5004 S. Archer Ave.

In other shootings:

The latest shooting occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A 39-year-old man was shot in the head by someone in a passing white SUV while he was preparing to enter another vehicle in the 5200 block of South Sangamon Street, police said. He was taken to U. of C. Medical Center in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot while driving in Streeterville. Police said the man was driving in the 400 block of East Illinois Street with a relative shortly after 2:15 a.m. when a vehicle — which may have been a silver sedan — pulled up next to him. Someone inside the car fired shots, hitting the man in the abdomen. The man’s relative drove him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Two men were shot while driving in Little Village, around 1:25 a.m. The men, 19 and 30, were driving in the 2700 block of South Drake Avenue, police said. The younger man was shot in the leg and the older man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both were in critical condition after being taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A woman, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in the 700 block of West 69th Street in Englewood around 1:50 a.m. Police said the woman was dropped off by an acquaintance at St. Bernard Hospital before she was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where she was in fair condition. Police said the woman would not provide additional details about the shooting.

A man, 24, was in serious condition after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in the North Kenwood neighborhood shortly before 1 a.m. The man was walking in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue when he was shot multiple times by someone in a passing black sedan, police said. An acquaintance drove the man to University of Chicago Medical Center.

A man, 37, was shot in the arm around 12:55 a.m. while standing outside in the 10500 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the Fernwood neighborhood. The man told police he did not see a gunman or know where the shots came from. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot while driving in Little Village around 12:50 a.m. Police said the teenager was driving in the 2800 block of West 21st Street when he was approached and shot in the back by a man wearing all black. He then took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was treated and released.

A 30-year-old man was shot in an alley around 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of South Green Street in Englewood. Police said a gunman approached the man on foot and shot him in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 21-year-old man took himself to West Suburban Hospital after being shot in the leg 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road in the Homan Square neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. Saturday. The man was in fair condition, police said.

A woman, 34, was driving alone in the 1300 block of West 71st Street in the Englewood neighborhood when she was shot around 9:05 p.m., police said. The woman was shot in the hip and said she did not see where the shots came from. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

A man, 25, was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The man was shot in the torso while standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 54th Street. The shots came from a white vehicle, police said. The man was taken to U. of C. Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Calumet Heights neighborhood around 4:40 p.m. The boy was sitting in a park in the 1400 block of East 89th Street when he was shot in the arm, thigh and hip by someone in a passing gray Chrysler, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A man, 20, was in critical condition after being shot while on a porch in the 3500 block of West Fifth Avenue in the Fifth City neighborhood. The man was shot shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, police said, when two men in a dark colored SUV drove by and shot him in the thigh. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A man, 59, was shot and killed while driving in the 1200 block of North Pulaski Road in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood around 12:40 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the upper back and right arm by someone in another vehicle. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:44 p.m.

