'Free Guy' gives box office a lift, opening with $28.4M

Shawn Levy's Free Guy has had a long, strange road to the big screen. The project was one of the 20th Century Fox projects that saw its development and production play out amidst the blockbuster merger with Disney, and while the studio has consistently demonstrated confidence in the movie, that attitude has primarily been visible because of the constant release date delays during the COVID-19 pandemic. The video game-inspired film starring Ryan Reynolds was originally dated to come out on July 3, 2020, a.k.a. over a year ago, but now it is finally playing in theaters, and it appears to be doing quite well. Check out the numbers behind its opening weekend below, along with the rest of the Top 10, and join me after for analysis!