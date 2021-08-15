Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

'Free Guy' gives box office a lift, opening with $28.4M

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — “Free Guy,” an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19. After a few weeks of declining audiences and underwhelming debuts amid the delta variant surge, “Free Guy" succeeded with an old-school formula: an original, star-fronted movie with good word-of-mouth playing only in theaters. The movie directed by Shawn Levy was made by the Walt Disney Co.-owned 20th Century Fox, with a theatrical release contractually stipulated for the roughly $100 million production.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Daniel Durant
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Ap#The Walt Disney#North American#Jungle Cruise#Rotten Tomatoes#Suicide Squad#Sony Pictures#Mgm#United Artists#Coda#Apple Tv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Snake Eyes Gets Early on Demand Release After Only 25 Days in Theaters

With many studios on rocky ground when it comes to how and when to release their big movies, Paramount have made another unexpected move even by pandemic standards by announcing the release of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins to digital and on-demand services will be tomorrow on August 17th, only 25 days after it released exclusively in theaters. While most movies premiering in cinemas without a dual release on a streaming platform have an exclusive 45 days before they air elsewhere, but now Paramount have bucked that particular short-lived trend with one of their first movies to attempt the strategy lasting less than half the exclusive period.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Free Guy Tops The Box Office With Stronger Than Expected Debut

Nobody was predicting any other outcome except Free Guy comfortably topping the box office this weekend, so the fact it snatched first place away from The Suicide Squad after a solitary week is hardly a surprise. However, with most projections tracking for a debut somewhere around the $20-25 million range, by the standards of the pandemic era it has to be viewed as a win that Shawn Levy’s blockbuster scored a $28 million bow.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Thanks Fans After Free Guy Tops The Box Office

Disney aren’t having the easiest time at the moment when it comes to navigating the choppy waters of the theatrical industry, with several of the studio’s recent marquee releases experiencing vastly different fortunes in terms of both personnel and audience reactions. Black Widow smashed pandemic-era records and is closing in...
MoviesComplex

Ryan Reynolds Confirms ‘Free Guy’ Sequel After $28.4 Million Opening

Free Guy earned an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend, and the movie’s star Ryan Reynolds is now saying the theatrical-only release may be getting a follow-up. The roughly $100 million 20th Century Fox film, directed by Shawn Levy, surpassed expectations of a $15 to $20...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Free Guy’ scores £2.4m debut at UK-Ireland box office

Rank Film (Distributor) Three-day gross (Aug 13-15) Total gross to date Week. 2 The PAW Patrol Movie (Paramount) £1.26m £2.41m 1. 3 The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros) £1.07m £10.8m 3. 4 Jungle Cruise (Disney) £845,000 £8.5m 3. 5 Space Jam: A New Legacy (Warner Bros) £505,000 £10.1m 4. GBP to...
MoviesCollider

'Free Guy' Scores $10.5 Million Friday Box Office

Ryan Reynolds and Free Guy have scored the top spot at the weekend box office, with $10.5 million earned across 4,165 theaters. The modest total is still certainly a victory for 20th Century Studios, and the action comedy is expected to end the weekend with $26 million. Director Shawn Levy's film will be an interesting film to track at the box office, particularly given that it has an exclusive 45-day run only in theaters, a strategy that few other current titles also have.
Moviesallears.net

‘Free Guy’ Scores Top of Box Office Spot This Weekend

The action-comedy Free Guy, from 20th Century Studios, debuted in theaters this weekend. Although the film was initially slated to premiere in 2020, its release was delayed due to the global health pandemic. Instead, Disney released Free Guy this weekend with a 45-day theatrical release window. Free Guy has managed...
MoviesBox Office Mojo

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Beats Expectations, Taking The Top Spot With $28.4 Million At North American Box Office

On a weekend that saw the arrival of three new major releases, moviegoers said “Hello, Ryan Reynolds” and “Adios, Suicide Squad” as Free Guy, the irreverent action comedy from 20th Century Studios and Disney, dominated a crowded field, landing at No. 1 at the domestic box office with a stronger-than-expected $28.4 million haul. As for last week’s champs—that ragtag band of DC Comics antiheroes? They fell off a cliff.
MoviesBBC

Cinema box office takings at 50% of pre-pandemic levels

UK cinema box office takings in the month since all Covid restrictions were lifted in England were half of their pre-pandemic level. Box office tracker Comscore said £65.7m was spent on seeing films like Black Widow and Fast & Furious 9 in the four weeks after "freedom day" on 19 July.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Wins Another Box Office Crown As Free Guy Surprises With A Big Opening Weekend

Shawn Levy's Free Guy has had a long, strange road to the big screen. The project was one of the 20th Century Fox projects that saw its development and production play out amidst the blockbuster merger with Disney, and while the studio has consistently demonstrated confidence in the movie, that attitude has primarily been visible because of the constant release date delays during the COVID-19 pandemic. The video game-inspired film starring Ryan Reynolds was originally dated to come out on July 3, 2020, a.k.a. over a year ago, but now it is finally playing in theaters, and it appears to be doing quite well. Check out the numbers behind its opening weekend below, along with the rest of the Top 10, and join me after for analysis!
TV Shows/Film

The Best Movies Leaving HBO Max in September 2021

Summer will soon be over, and we’ll be cozying up on the couch a lot more as the weather cools down. But before that happens, you might want to take some time to catch some of the TV shows and movies leaving HBO Max in September, especially when it comes to the exclusive theatrical releases that are only available on the streaming service for a limited time. There are actually a lot of great movies leaving next month, so find out which ones you should prioritize below.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Free Guy’ Posts Best Summer Second Weekend Hold During Pandemic; ‘Paw Patrol’ Arrests $13M – Sunday Box Office Update

Sunday AM Final writethru, after Saturday AM post…Despite all the bad news about the delta variant, there are parts of the box office which held up quite well, while the rest of it played like a normal August. Showing some amazing holding power, Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy eased -34%, for a 3-day of $18.8M, putting its 10-day total at $58.8M. Percent-wise, that’s the best second-weekend hold for any wide release this summer (meaning, for any movie opening Memorial Day weekend and thereafter). Free Guy‘s second weekend bests the holds of Peter Rabbit 2 (-40%), Boss Baby 2 (-45%), Forever Purge...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Box Office: 'PAW Patrol' Crushes Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' as 'Free Guy' Remains No. 1

Need proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than this weekend’s domestic box office charts. Case in point: “PAW Patrol,” an animated movie based on the popular kids TV show, left Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi romance drama “Reminiscence” in the dust in North America, with the heroic pups of Adventure City collecting six times more in its debut than a film toplined by one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood. That’s the unpredictable reality of the movie theater business as the delta variant continues to depress ticket sales across the globe. Hurricane Henri, which is currently battering parts of the Northeast, is also keeping people at home.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Free Guy’ Banks $112M Global; ‘Paw Patrol’ Collars $35M – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy leveled up to take the No. 1 spot at the international box office in its sophomore session with $17.1M from 46 markets for a $53.1M cume to date. The overseas drop was a very strong 26%, with some markets seeing increases and amid No. 1 openings in Brazil and Spain. The worldwide gross, including domestic‘s great hold, has topped the century mark with $112M through Sunday. As we noted last weekend, reviews and word of mouth are propelling Free Guy — as well as a turn in the weather in some parts of...
MoviesComicBook

Dune Director Confirms Theatrical Release Is the "Director's Cut"

Recent years have seen movie fans clamoring for alternate releases of beloved films from what landed in theaters, whether those be extended, director's cuts or more intense, unrated adventures, but Dune director Denis Villeneuve confirms that the version of his new film that will be landing in theaters is the "final" version of the adventure and that there won't be an alternate cut of the film. Jason Momoa, however, added fuel to the speculation fires recently when he expressed his excitement to see everything Villeneuve shot for the film, resulting in rumors that a six-hour version of the film exists.
MoviesHuntingtonNews.Net

Movie Studios Blink Due to Delta

The Delta surge has dropped movie theatre confidence levels by customers to 61%, according to Hollywood Reporter. It was 81% in early July. Studios have once again gone into m delay mode for some films. VENOM 2 has been pushed back. Clifford the Dog is now tba. Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania has been sold to Amazon Prime.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy