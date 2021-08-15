Cancel
Illinois State

Transgender inmates' rights violations 'ongoing' in IL prisons, federal judge says

ABC7 Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- A federal judge has noted "serious ongoing" violations to the rights of transgender prison inmates in Illinois which must be "immediately addressed." Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel in southern Illinois said in a memorandum and order earlier this month that the Illinois Department of Corrections has made some changes ordered in 2019 following a class-action lawsuit. But correctional officers and other staff have not had any training in new procedures regarding transgender inmates.

