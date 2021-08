The second installment of “Love & Hip Hop” is back with season 10, and the new season is bringing all the drama. Here are the many ways you can watch the series. According to Rotten Tomatoes, here’s the synopsis of episode five titled “A Ruff Road”: “The passing of legendary rapper DMX sends Kirk and Safaree to New York to pay homage to the rap superstar while facing some of their own family issues. Renni Rucci balances a budding music career and life as a single mom. Omeretta The Great attempts to find common ground with her mother, while Sierra uncovers a recent rift between her and her younger sisters.”