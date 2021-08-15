Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Summertime Bug Solutions

By Beauty
Cincinnati Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know what you are thinking. Herald Beauty? Bugs? Yes. This is your favorite running, hiking, adventuring doctor. Enjoying nature helps my body stay healthy and my spirit stay beautiful. In my world, bugs are a part of the territory. I spend so much of my professional life fighting bugs that cause illness or carry illness. Alas, my hobbies are also plagued with bugs. Outside of the office the chief bug is the mosquito. I loathe mosquitos. Loathe. More than the cicadas that I experienced this summer for the first time. At least I could avoid being around them because I could hear and see them. Furthermore, they died off after 2 weeks. Mosquitos are quite the opposite. It takes a lot of effort to avoid them, their itchy bumps, and the diseases that they carry. Effort that is worth the result.

thecincinnatiherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summertime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
South Bend, INabc57.com

Keeping zoo animals safe in the summertime heat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- This week's heat isn't just impacting humans. The animals at Potawatomi Zoo come from all regions of the world, and they all deal with Michiana's heat a little differently. Zoo staff offer animals a variety of ways to stay cool: fans, misters, ice enrichments, even air...
Animalsparentmap.com

Ranger Program: Brilliant Bugs

Lots of bugs call our park home, but how many of them have you actually seen? Join us for a deeper look into where these important critters can be found, from up in the trees to deep in the ground. We’ll be looking to see just how many different kinds of bugs we can find, and discussing how they affect the word around them. Come prepared to explore the Lake Hills Greenbelt (with clothing you don’t mind getting a little dirty), and discover its many-legged inhabitants--the findings may surprise you!
Home & GardenBoston Globe

Ask the Remodeler: Tracing a summertime musty smell

Q. We suspect that moisture collected on the windows in the dining room and office years ago when I put plastic over them to keep out the cold. I did this for a couple of years. The rooms are on the north side of the house and don’t get much sun. There is, and never has been, a water leak. For the past few years, particularly in summer, there has been a strong musty smell, which seems to be coming from the windows. There is no visible mold. We’ve used Concrobium in a fogger for both rooms, which suppressed things quite well. That was two years ago. The smell is coming back with a vengeance this year. I’ve sprayed the same product on the windows and window trim, and it helped for a bit. We believe the mold is probably inside the window frames and may have even migrated to within the walls. It’s certainly not bats or mice or bees, as some have speculated.
AnimalsL'Observateur

Mosquitoes are serious summertime pests

The other night I went out in my yard and was overwhelmed by mosquitoes. Two of them were trying to carry me off when I heard one say, “Let’s hurry up and get him before the BIG guy shows up!” …Okay, slight exaggeration. Mosquitoes are serious pests, though. Besides the...
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Summer Cats

As that great 60s philosopher Bullwinkle J. Moose often proclaimed, “Eenie meenie, chili beanie, the spirits are about to speak.” The spirits the brilliant moose could have been referring to are the fishing spirits announcing, “When the weather gets hot, go tangle with some cats.”. Come August, here in Western...
AnimalsMining Journal

Outdoors North

“Mr. Rabbit, Mr. Rabbit, your coat is mighty gray, yes bless god, it’s made that way.”. In the early evening hours, after the hot sun has sunk down far enough behind the trees so that it no longer shines across the containers of vegetable plants growing on our back deck, I go out there to water the plants.
Denver, COPosted by
Stephanie Graham

How to deal with bug bites

DENVER, CO - Indeed anyone has experienced an insect bite. In Colorado, there are many different species of insects, but be careful if they have bitten. The effect is not permanently paralyzing but can interfere with our activities.
AnimalsPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Hunting Those Unpredictable Geese

Canada geese are a fickle lot. They are undependable and unpredictable. Just when you think you can count on them to make your day, they throw you a curve and have the last honk. It seemed like a sure thing as the Canada goose season crept ever closer. The small...
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Mosquito bite: Here’s how the insects choose their prey

Have you ever noticed that even when you’re in a room full of people, you seem to be the no.1 victim of mosquito bites? As a matter of fact, these bloodthirsty creatures do have a preference on who to snack on and here’s what attracts them the most. Sensitive to...
Environmentnwahomepage.com

Weather Blog: “The Dog Days of Summer”.

This time of year is often referred to as “The Dog Days of Summer”. We are going to explore where the term comes from and why in this weather blog. The period of time from July 3 till August 11 is known as the Dog Days of Summer due to the alignment with the sun and the dog star, Sirius, which is part of the constellation Canis Major. Sirius comes from the Greek word for “searing”. The dog days follow the period of time 20 days before and after the alignment of the sun and Sirius which occurs on July 23rd.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Collaboration Summertime Treat Donuts

The Krispy Kreme S'mores Donuts are a new menu item arriving at the iconic donut brand's retail locations just in time for National S'mores Day (August 10). The donuts come in two options to choose from including the S'mores Classic Donut and the S'mores Fudge Cake Donut, which are both crafted using premium Hershey's ingredients thanks to a partnership with the chocolate brand. The treats are arriving to finish off the summer and will be available for a limited time only.
Animalsobserver-me.com

Black bear hunting requires patience

The Maine 13-week black bear season opens Aug. 30. Although a natural supply of berries and mast crops predicted for this season will make it more difficult to attract bears to artificial bait sites, outfitters and their clients – the bear hunters – remain optimistic. Maine’s black bear numbers are reportedly at record levels.
AnimalsEllsworth American

Black bear basics

Maine’s 13-week black bear season opens Aug. 30. Although a natural supply of berries and mast crops predicted for this season will make it more difficult to attract bears to artificial bait sites, outfitters and their clients — the bear hunters — remain optimistic. Maine’s black bear numbers are reportedly at record levels.
AnimalsAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Ramping Up For The Dove Season!

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. I love dove hunting! This prolific game bird is the most popular sport in the country for participation and hunter numbers. They are especially popular down in the southern United States. Here in the North Country we have a small window of opportunity which starts September 1st and ends way too soon. The first hint at below zero temperatures at night and they migrate south. Usually we end up with just a few weeks to hunt this amazing game bird.
AnimalsAthens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: There’s hogs in them thar Hawaiian hills

Just last week, I spent a few days in Hawaii with my bride of 50 years and youngest son and his finance. Lisa and I were celebrating our fifty year wedding anniversary and our son proposed to his bride to be on a moonlight evening on Waikiki Beach on the island of Oahu. Visiting Nutridge Estate high atop a mountain above Honolulu and dancing to Elvis’ famous version of ‘Blue Hawaii’ with my wife of fifty years while looking down on the lights of Honolulu, Pearl Harbor and the distant Pacific Ocean was a moving moment.
Animalsfox13news.com

More amberjack spotted than unusual offshore

Amberjack action continues to impress many around the area from around 140 to 250 feet of water. We are seeing many more amberjack than we had anticipated in this warmer time of year, says Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy