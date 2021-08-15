Summertime Bug Solutions

Q. We suspect that moisture collected on the windows in the dining room and office years ago when I put plastic over them to keep out the cold. I did this for a couple of years. The rooms are on the north side of the house and don’t get much sun. There is, and never has been, a water leak. For the past few years, particularly in summer, there has been a strong musty smell, which seems to be coming from the windows. There is no visible mold. We’ve used Concrobium in a fogger for both rooms, which suppressed things quite well. That was two years ago. The smell is coming back with a vengeance this year. I’ve sprayed the same product on the windows and window trim, and it helped for a bit. We believe the mold is probably inside the window frames and may have even migrated to within the walls. It’s certainly not bats or mice or bees, as some have speculated.