Tyler Huntley Shows Resiliency Leading Comeback Victory

baltimorenews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a key moment Saturday night, Tyler Huntley showed his ability to make something happen. Huntley scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard run, lifting Baltimore to its 18th consecutive preseason win, 17-14, over the New Orleans Saints. After Huntley darted into the end zone with just over 6 ½ minutes left to play, Baltimore's bench went wild. Leading the cheers was Lamar Jackson, who can relate to a quarterback using his legs to create a game-changing moment.

