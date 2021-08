Last I checked we were leading big time. Now all of the sudden we are not?. I don't know who Clemson has on their DT board but it's very rare that Clemson doesn't move on. With that said I think Clemson will still stay in this kids ear bc you never know what the season holds for a UNC that lost a lot and who is not deeply talented. Also it is well known that UNC and Mack have tried and used Clemson depth against them at DT with Shaw. Keep in mind that Peyton Page was a former top 10 recruit before they dropped him because Page got a little fat and happy.. A healthy fit Page is a no doubter top 10 recruit. I know that doesn't help with Shaw but you knew when UNC lost out on Lukas and Everette that they were going to throw everything at Shaw.