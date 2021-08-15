Cancel
Bay County, FL

Panama City area in possible path of Tropical Storm Fred; heavy rain and wind expected

News Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH — Bay County schools and government offices will be closed Monday as officials brace for heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Fred. Besides the closures, residents were warned to remain in their homes for the duration of the storm if possible. According to the National Weather Service, the county could see between 6 and 10 inches of rain and flooding in some areas.

