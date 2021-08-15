Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Majority of St. Louis area has power again after storms

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30F1Ow_0bSUNuTP00

Almost all of the nearly 100,000 utility customers who lost power in St. Louis and surrounding communities after strong storms swept through the area Thursday had regained electricity by Sunday morning.

Power provider Ameren Missouri said roughly 600 households and businesses remained without power Sunday morning. At the peak of the outages, about 93,000 utility customers lost service after storms knocked down trees and power lines in the area Thursday. No serious injuries were reported with the storms.

The company said over 1,000 crew members worked to restore power in the region, including some workers that utilities across the Midwest sent in to help.

The utility said more than 98% of its customers would have power restored by Saturday evening.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#Ameren Missouri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy