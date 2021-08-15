Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
11Alive

Clark Atlanta University's president responds after more than 400 students were unable to move into their dorms

Posted by 
11Alive
11Alive
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSidE_0bSUNnXY00

Clark Atlanta University's President George French Jr. responded Sunday after a group of incoming freshman showed up last week to learn their dorm rooms are still under construction.

"Move-in week is a special time for students and their families at any university and it is our responsibility here at Clark Atlanta University to ensure we are ready to receive our scholars during that time. It is also our job to ensure our scholars and parents have an enjoyable experience and are excited to begin and continue their academic journey," French Jr. said in a statement.

According to CAU, 80% of students' dorms were ready for freshmen and upper-class students on move-in day but 20% of students who were assigned to dorms were unable to move in due to renovations being behind schedule.

This impacted approximately 464 of 2,150 resident students, French Jr. said.

"My team recently failed to make the parent and student experience enjoyable. It is indefensible," French Jr. said. "As the 'Buck stops' with me, I prefer to acknowledge this dereliction and ask your forgiveness rather than making excuses."

The following measures have been taken to correct the problems that occurred, according to the university's president:

  • Students who were unable to move in will receive a 50% discount for the current semester's room fee.
  • Constructions crews are working to around the clock to finish the dorm renovations.
  • Off-campus housing and hotel accommodations for students and their families have been arranged within 15 minutes of the university's campus until the dorms are ready. Parking is also included.
  • CAU staff is being housed at alternative housing locations in order to assist families.
  • The university has paid for rooms, parking and shuttle services to transport students to and from campus for their activities and meals.

"Again, we cannot apologize enough for this unfortunate incident. Please know that we remain diligent in addressing the issues that caused this challenge. Given my understanding that the university experienced a similar housing incident some years ago, my team is engaging both formative and summative assessment approaches and revamping key processes to ensure this type of issue will not occur again. To be clear, I insist that CAU continue to establish a campus culture of excellence, accountability, and service. Thank you for your consideration and prayerful continued support of Clark Atlanta University."

You can read the university's full statement below.

Comments / 4

11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorms#French
Related
Collegeswdrb.com

Vaccinated IU students move into dorms

Despite vaccine requirement, IU students relieved to return to campus on move-in day. Indiana University was one of the first public universities to require students to get vaccinated before the start of the school year. Most students said that's OK as long as they have a somewhat normal start to the school year.
wtva.com

MSU students move in dorms while staying safe

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s move in day for students at Mississippi State University. The college is urging students to remain cautious while getting settled in. Thomas Mortillaro is an incoming freshman at Mississippi State University. He said he feels a little safer from the virus now that he is rooming with his childhood best friend.
fox5atlanta.com

Students frustrated over Clark Atlanta dorm renovation delays

ATLANTA - The new school year is off to a rough start for some students at Clark Atlanta University. Some of the nearly 500 students at the university's Heritage Commons were shocked when they showed up on campus Tuesday and learned that their dorm rooms aren't ready yet. What's worse,...
fox10phoenix.com

Students move into Arizona State University dorms ahead of new school year

PHOENIX - The dorms at Arizona State University are filling up, as thousands of students move in ahead of the fall semester. For the 2021-2022 School Year, ASU is welcoming about 16,000 new and incoming students to their new home, and some of the new freshman didn't move far from home.
michiganchronicle.com

Spelman, Clark Atlanta University, and FAMU Among HBCUS Clearing Tuition Balances

2017 White House Summit on HBCUs (Image: WhiteHouse.gov) With the coronavirus pandemic changing the course of our lives over the past 18 months, the disruption has taken its toll on just about everyone. “To address the financial hardships that have taken a toll on students and families over the last...
Beaumont Enterprise

Dillard University president to leave after academic year

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The president of a 152-year-old historically Black private university in New Orleans will leave after the academic year that begins next week. Walter Kimbrough, who is beginning his 10th year as president of Dillard University, said research indicates that seven to 10 years is the best length for a successful academic presidency.
thesunflower.com

Move in with Muma: University President assists new freshman on move-in day

Students moving into Shocker Hall today had a helping hand from University President Rick Muma. Muma and his husband, Rick Case, showed up to the dorm this morning to help new freshmen move into their on-campus dorms. “I showed up to welcome them, primarily,” Muma said. “Student’s have been gone...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Clark Atlanta University Appoints Richard Lucas Jr. as Vice President of Institutional Advancement

ATLANTA, GA - Clark Atlanta University appointed Richard Lucas Jr as their new Vice President of Institutional Advancement, replacing the former VP, Sam D. Burston. Previously, Lucas has served as a vice president in several universities, including Howard University, Bowie State University, and Elizabeth City State University. He has worked in the education field for more than 25 years.
Posted by
WGAU

Students move into dorms, residence halls at UGA

This is fall semester move-in weekend at the University of Georgia, with residence halls filling up in advance of next Wednesday’s first day of fall semester classes. The UGA move-ins that begin today and end Sunday will be impacting parking lots and loading zones across campus. From the University of...
nwahomepage.com

It's move-in day! The University of Arkansas welcoming students back on campus

It's move-in day! The University of Arkansas welcoming students back on campus. It's move-in day! The University of Arkansas welcoming students back on campus. New Census data shows Fayetteville as second largest city in Arkansas. Back to Class: Mask mandates in private schools. Back to Class: Andy Cooper and Jenny...
atlinq.com

CAU President Dr George T French Addresses Dorm Room Shortage for Students, 2021-08-15

Move-in week is a special time for students and their families at any university and it is our responsibility here at Clark Atlanta University to ensure we are ready to receive our scholars during that time. It is also our job to ensure our scholars and parents have an enjoyable experience and are excited to begin and continue their academic journey. My team recently failed to make the parent and student experience enjoyable. It is indefensible. As the “Buck stops” with me, I prefer to acknowledge the dereliction and ask your forgiveness rather than making excuses.
brproud.com

Southern University students share their excitement on move-in day

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – After a year of online classes, Southern University students are back on campus. Move-in for upperclassmen took place today and students said they’re excited to be back in a face-to-face environment. Sophomore Mynas Robertson said after having a virtual freshman year she’s ready to live...
wbtw.com

Coastal Carolina University freshman students move in

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Freshman students at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) moved in Friday and the university is expecting it to be the largest freshman class it’s ever had. About 2,500 new students are arriving on campus for the fall semester. The biggest class prior to this year was the...

Comments / 4

Community Policy