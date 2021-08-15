Andrew Mangiapane’s Rise Through the T25U25 Ranks

With our annual Top 25 Under 25 series kicking off this week, there was a notable player missing this year for the first time as Andrew Mangiapane aged out of the list. He is the first player to age out of the lists after going all the way through the system, as 2015 was our first year of making these rankings. Other prospects and players have aged out before, but Mangiapane is the first that we’ve followed right through from the first year of these rankings after he was drafted as an overager in 2015.