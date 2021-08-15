Cancel
Texas State

Multiple regions across Texas now completely out of ICU beds as COVID-19 cases spike, data shows

WFAA
WFAA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifGS9_0bSUNj0e00

Editor's note: The above video about the COVID-19 vaccine is from Aug. 13, 2021.

Twelve of 22 hospital regions in Texas have 10 or fewer ICU beds currently available as the same number of regions statewide report an increase in COVID-19 patients, state data showed Sunday.

Texas officials said seven of those regions had reported 0 available ICU beds Saturday: Abilene, Lufkin, Waco, Bryan, Beaumont, Laredo and the Corpus Christi regions.

The region around Austin was reporting just 1 available ICU bed Saturday.

Regions including Wichita Falls, Texarkana, Killeen and Victoria all had 5 or fewer ICU beds available, according to state data.

The Amarillo, Lubbock, Tyler, Midland/Odessa, San Angelo and McAllen regions all had less than 20 ICU beds available.

About 322 ICU beds total remain available across the state as around 11,552 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas .

That hospitalizations number has grown by several hundred people across the state in just the past two days, when Texas surpassed its summer 2020 peak hospitalization number Friday.

About 11,261 people were reported as hospitalized Friday in the state, compared to the peak of 10,893 last summer in the state.

State officials also reported a total of 4,209 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 43 newly reported deaths.

WFAA Digital Producer Jennifer Prohov contributed to this report.

