WATCH: Justin Fields throws out the first pitch at White Sox game

By Alyssa Barbieri
 7 days ago
The Bears’ 2021 rookie class made their preseason debut in a 20-13 win over the Dolphins on Saturday. Fresh off that win, the rookie class were special guests at the White Sox game on Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields, coming off his impressive preseason debut, threw out the first pitch. And when the rookie class — specifically, Fields — was introduced, the crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field went crazy.

This isn’t the first time Fields has seen love from Chicago baseball fans since he was drafted by the Bears. When he appeared at a Cubs game in June, he received a standing ovation from the Wrigley crowd.

Shortly after Fields was drafted back in late April, cameras caught White Sox fans reacting to the news as they celebrated their new hopeful franchise quarterback.

When Fields was drafted, he was asked to choose between the White Sox and Cubs. He wisely chose to be neutral.

“Ooh,” Fields told ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy. “I’m going to go with White Cubs. I’m definitely half and half right now.”

Spoken like a true franchise quarterback.

