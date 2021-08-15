Kevin Kisner survives record six-man playoff to win Wyndham Championship

Nine players — nine! — had at least a share of the final-round lead on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship. Six of them — six! — advanced to a playoff, tying the mark for most players to move on to extra holes. One of the players who did not, Russell Henley, had led at Sedgefield Country Club after each of the first three rounds, only to three-putt the final hole from just off the green and miss the playoff by a stroke. At the end of the regular season of the PGA Tour’s first-ever “super season,” the super-sized finale was perhaps fitting.