Trey Lance Madden 22 Rating: What is it?

dbltap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans are wondering what Trey Lance's rating is coming into the Madden 22 game cycle. Lance, a quarterback drafted out of North Dakota State University, went third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers. Considered a raw talent with high upside, San Francisco drafted Lance after issues at quarterback last season. Some considered that if San Francisco moved on, it was ready to cut ties with Jimmy Garoppolo in the near future. The NFC West isn't getting any easier anytime soon with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams all vying for a playoff spot.

Comments / 0

