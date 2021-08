Aggies' wideout Hezekiah Jones missed the 2019 season due to an achilles injury and even had some issues continuing in the 2020 season before he finally got back on the field midway through the year. He discussed how he fought his way back, the potential of freshman receiver Yulkeith Brown, and how he's taking advantage of NIL to help him set up a LLC to sell clothes for that he sews himself.