Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

8/15/21: Open Game Thread

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a good weekend for pitchers with the last name Gilbert. Yesterday, a rookie named Tyler Gilbert, of the Diamondbacks, threw a no-hitter against the playoff-bound Padres. Today fellow rookie Logan Gilbert will attempt to hold up his end of the surname against the potentially playoff-bound Blue Jays. Oh, also it’s the anniversary of Felix’s perfect game, and Triston McKenzie of Cleveland (who you will remember for not being able to throw a strike against the Mariners) is working on a perfecto of his own. Baseball!

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
King County, WA
Sports
County
King County, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
George Springer
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Game#Mariners#Diamondbacks#Padres#The Blue Jays#Espn#Root Sports Nw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy