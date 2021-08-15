8/15/21: Open Game Thread

It’s been a good weekend for pitchers with the last name Gilbert. Yesterday, a rookie named Tyler Gilbert, of the Diamondbacks, threw a no-hitter against the playoff-bound Padres. Today fellow rookie Logan Gilbert will attempt to hold up his end of the surname against the potentially playoff-bound Blue Jays. Oh, also it’s the anniversary of Felix’s perfect game, and Triston McKenzie of Cleveland (who you will remember for not being able to throw a strike against the Mariners) is working on a perfecto of his own. Baseball!