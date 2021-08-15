Special Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Graham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Graham County through 315 PM CDT At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Hill City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Graham County, including the following locations... Penokee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH