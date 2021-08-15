Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR BERKELEY, CHARLESTON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES While patchy light rain will continue through the next hour or so, the risk for additional flooding from Ladson to North Charleston is diminishing. Remain alert as some spots may still be experiencing flooding.alerts.weather.gov
