And have never had a problem whatsoever. Actually got better seats for less money. Have bought 50 yd line seats for below face. Used to be Golden Hokie with 4 great season tix but it just got to be so expensive and time consuming I gave them up. Now I like to go to a couple of games a year. I wait and look at weather etc before I decide to go. Just easier to watch it on TV. Go to bathroom on commercials, don’t fight traffic before and after games. No $8 hot dogs etc. Now probably won’t attend any games with this new policy .