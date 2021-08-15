Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Prop 65 is such tangled legislation that it makes companies ripe for being

By QBSacker Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Picked off by lawyers looking for someone to sue under the law. So California retailers have adopted a "label everything" strategy, because that's the easiest way to avoid such litigation. It's pretty absurd.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tangled#Lawyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Statetribuneledgernews.com

Legislation aims to make sure tenants in affordable housing can keep pets

A new Illinois state law looks to make sure dog and cat owners in affordable housing can keep their pets. Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week signed into law Senate Bill 154, which prevents landlords from enacting policies that prohibit pets of a specific breed, size or weight, which addresses a problem for many renters who face giving away an animal, or surrendering it to a shelter, to live in affordable housing, according to the office of state Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona AG says Covid-19 vaccine mandates a no-go in public sector but OK in private sector — with limitations

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says state and federal laws forbid government and other public agencies from mandating Covid-19 vaccinations for employees but allow private businesses to do so — provided they make accommodations for disability and religious belief. Those pronouncements came in a legal opinion Brnovich issued Friday, and...
AgricultureOrange Leader

Chairman White Files Legislation Prohibiting Ownership of Agricultural Land by Foreign Governments & Companies

AUSTIN, Texas — State Representative James White filed House Bill 58 that prohibits any foreign individual, government, or business from purchasing or acquiring a title to agricultural land in the State of Texas. In a recent Politico article1, journalist Ryan McCrimmon highlighted the rising concerns of foreign governments and industries buying up large amounts of agricultural land in the United States.
Public HealthWeatherford Democrat

EDITORIAL: This legislative impasse

News broke this week that Gov. Greg Abbott has contracted COVID-19. We, of course, are hoping for his speedy recovery. The state needs his leadership now, as it appears the coronavirus isn’t nearly done with us. We do have one observation, however. The standoff in Austin between House Dems and...
PoliticsBradford Era

A system ripe for abuse

Why is fiscal accountability such a far reach for state lawmakers? They routinely talk about the need to reform the current expense reimbursement system — which includes flat-rate per diems without any accompanying receipts — but nothing changes. Instead, they have left in a place a system ripe for abuse.
Labor Issuesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

One Man's Opinion: Good intentions do not always make great legislation

It can often be difficult at a distance to understand the process of law-making in Washington. Aside from the sausage-making analogies that you have already heard, matters are further complicated by both the heavy partisan discord and the razor-thin majority margins now held by Congressional Democrats. During the 2022 mid-terms, which tend not to favor the party in power or holding the White House, a Democratic loss of fives seats out of 435 in the U.S. House, or only one seat in the U.S. Senate, tips either chamber back into a GOP majority. The White House’s original proposals for a massive infrastructure spending bill came in around $2.3 trillion, with some rather elastic definitions of what is considered infrastructure. Now in final stages of negotiation in the U.S. Senate, with not all but a few Republicans onboard, that package has been trimmed to slightly more than $1 trillion, but it still packs a lot of pork.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

34 Loudoun Companies Make Inc. 5000 List

The annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country was announced Tuesday, and included 34 businesses headquartered or licensed in Loudoun County. The rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. Five Loudoun companies cracked the Inc. 500 list. Chantilly-based Informed...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy