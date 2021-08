Here in Minnesota, there are many special places to grab a drink. For example, Neumann’s Bar is the oldest bar in the entire state, and Moscow on the Hill serves up specially infused vodkas. These are well-known spots, but what if you’re looking for something a bit more secret? It doesn’t get more low-key than […] The post Disguised As An Old Hardware Store, This Secret Speakeasy Is A Minnesota Hidden Gem appeared first on Only In Your State.