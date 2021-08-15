Florence police investigate hit-and-run that injured teenager on a moped

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager driving a moped was taken to the hospital Friday night after a hit-and-run collision with another vehicle, Florence police said. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Gaillard Street, and the vehicle fled in an unknown direction before officers arrived, according to Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt. Police are looking for a light-colored Toyota sports car in connection with the incident, Brandt said.