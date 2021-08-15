Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, SC

Florence police investigate hit-and-run that injured teenager on a moped

By Dennis Bright
wbtw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager driving a moped was taken to the hospital Friday night after a hit-and-run collision with another vehicle, Florence police said. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Gaillard Street, and the vehicle fled in an unknown direction before officers arrived, according to Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt. Police are looking for a light-colored Toyota sports car in connection with the incident, Brandt said.

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
Florence, SC
Traffic
City
Florence, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Moped#Sports Car#Traffic Accident#Florence Police Capt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy