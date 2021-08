Thoughts 24 hours later from Oregon State’s first football camp scrimmage on Saturday:. 1. The first scrimmage was a good step forward for the defense. We raved about Oregon State’s defensive scrimmage performance, particularly the first two units. But let’s also have perspective. It was just a good first step. OSU’s offense kept it vanilla and didn’t game plan. The defense should know this offense’s every move, after spring practice and a week of camp. Still, it hasn’t always been this way in recent camps. The defense should be ahead of the offense, and Saturday confirmed it. Next Saturday’s scrimmage will be a new challenge. By then, the quarterback situation will be pared to a two-man battle (more on that later), and the offense figures to throw a little more at the Beaver defense. What we want to see a week from now is the continued smothering of the run game, limit big plays and deliver in getting off the field when it’s third down-and-7 or greater.