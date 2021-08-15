Gap between citizens and police widens after officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death
Editor’s note: This story was reported in partnership with KNKX Public Radio. In policing, “the thin blue line” stands for the duty of officers to preserve order. But when unprecedented criminal charges were filed in May against three Tacoma officers in the on-duty killing of Manuel Ellis, the line thickened, leaving police and their supporters warily eyeing members of the Ellis family and their supporters from across a growing gap.www.theolympian.com
Comments / 0