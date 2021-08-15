Cancel
Tacoma, WA

Gap between citizens and police widens after officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death

Olympian
Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story was reported in partnership with KNKX Public Radio. In policing, “the thin blue line” stands for the duty of officers to preserve order. But when unprecedented criminal charges were filed in May against three Tacoma officers in the on-duty killing of Manuel Ellis, the line thickened, leaving police and their supporters warily eyeing members of the Ellis family and their supporters from across a growing gap.

