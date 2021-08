Wolves boss Bruno Lage says they cannot be happy after an opening day defeat at Leicester City. Jamie Vardy struck the only goal of the game. Lage said, “It was my feeling [an equaliser would come]. I think we had a good moment. We started well, we controlled the game, controlled everything except the chance they had. Two or three minutes before we had a good chance for Adama, we didn't score and after two or three minutes they scored.