Open Arms Adoptions is holding their 6th Annual Wine Pull on Saturday, November 6, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The NEW Center in Rootstown. Funds raised from this event help the agency conduct community outreach and education about the need to adopt from foster care. In Ohio alone, there are nearly 3,000 children in foster care who have no one to be reunited with and they are at risk of aging out of the system. These children are legally available for adoption.