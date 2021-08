Daniel Levy is set to hold firm with his intention to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham when he comes face-to-face with Manchester City officials on Sunday. Levy is adamant he does not wish to sell Kane despite the England captain wanting to move and the Premier League champions willing to break the British transfer record for him. He is braced for an official bid from City in the final fortnight of the summer transfer window as they remain interested in him leading Pep Guardiola’s attack.