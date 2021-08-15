Re: I thought I read where it was a milder sprain

Improved his game. By transferring to Virginia, though, he significantly improved his visibility. UVa provided him with a more visible stage than did Rice, and even in a down year, the ACC allowed him to play against more formidable competition than is found in the Conference USA. I am not convinced he was a significantly better player this past season than he was at Rice (see Kelvin Sampson's remarks from two years ago after Houston played Rice), but that he did receive more national attention. So, while the argument that a player can improve his draft potential by transferring may be valid, Murphy's example might suggest that moving from a mid-major program to any P6 school can accomplish that. Of course, the player has to have the requisite skills for that to work. I imagine that Trey Murphy III would have been a first round pick if he had transferred to any school in the ACC, B1G, or SEC. That said, I'm glad he picked Virginia. Just my thoughts, though. Go 'Hoos!!!