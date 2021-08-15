Cancel
MLB

Harold Castro breaks up Indians RHP Tristan McKenzie’s perfect game bid in 8th inning

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

History was close to being made at Comerica Park this afternoon, and it wasn’t what the fans packed the venue to see. Cleveland Indians pitcher Tristan McKenzie was perfect through 7 2/3 innings today against the Tigers, and was nearly just one inning away from throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history. However, it was Harold Castro who hit a line drive single to left field, spoiling his bid at the history books:

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses.

