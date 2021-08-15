Harold Castro breaks up Indians RHP Tristan McKenzie’s perfect game bid in 8th inning

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco did it again.Polanco doubled with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Max Kepler and give the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.It was the second straight walk-off win for the Twins, who have won eight of 11. Polanco had a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to beat Tampa Bay on Sunday and is the first Twins player with at least four walk-offs in a season since Kent Hrbek had five in 1987.Minnesota last had consecutive walk-off wins Sept. 13-14, 2017.“Another big moment for him...