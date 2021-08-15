Cancel
Fullerton, CA

Man Accused Of Firing Shots Into The Air In Fullerton In Custody

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man in Fullerton stands accused of firing shots into the air.

The incident unfolded in a parking lot in the 1400 block of S. Lemon Street on Saturday.

It was there that authorities responded to a report of a man whom they say was shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they indicate that they confirmed that shots had been fired.

The suspect fled on foot. Following a brief foot chase, the suspect was located in some bushes. He was taken into custody. Police said a handgun was also recovered.

