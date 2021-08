Walsh (chest) won't be reinstated from the injured list until Wednesday at the earliest, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Walsh was initially expected back for one of the games in Tuesday's doubleheader, but he'll have to wait at least another day to rejoin the Angels. He went 7-for-40 with two RBI in 10 games between the All-Star break and his going on the IL with a right intercostal strain.