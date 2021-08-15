Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad’s Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Having a Number One Movie Six Decades in a Row

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvester Stallone is a huge star known for playing Rambo, Rocky, and many more iconic characters. In his latest role, Stallone voices the lovable but deadly King Shark in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The movie has been met with praise from critics and audiences alike, currently standing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 83% audience score. The Suicide Squad was number one at the box office upon its release, which means Stallone has now had a number one movie released every decade for the last six decades. The Hollywood Reporter reported the news, which Stallone promptly shared on Instagram.

comicbook.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Jamesgunn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Sylvester Stallone Teases Expendables 4 With New Photo

Next month will mark seven years since The Expendables 3 was released in theatres, which means fans of the Sylvester Stallone franchise have been waiting quite a while for the long-rumored fourth movie. There have been many hints that another movie is coming, but it's been over a year since we have heard any official updates about The Expendables 4. Based on Stallone's latest Instagram post, it looks like things are finally on track for the highly-anticipated action follow-up. The actor took to the social media site yesterday to show off a ring he designed specifically for The Expendables 4.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone’s New Superhero Movie Delayed Until 2022

You may not have even realized that Sylvester Stallone has a brand new superhero movie based on an original concept sitting in the can awaiting release, because all we’ve seen so far from Samaritan is a single official image and some behind the scenes snippets that were posted to social media by Sly himself.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista Had A Savage Response To Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Wrestler-turned-actor-turned-all-around-superstar Dave Bautista isn’t afraid to make some noise. Whether it’s hitting back or cracking jokes, the Guardians of the Galaxy star knows how to make an impact and tweets with savage lethality. Which makes his response to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit all the more hilarious, as he suggests that if Disney had given Drax a little more love instead, none of this would have happened.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Producer Says Marvel Made a Mistake Firing James Gunn in 2018

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. James Gunn's newsmaking firing from Marvel Studios in 2018 over his controversial Twitter posts seemingly signaled a changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but thankfully, cooler heads prevailed and in the end, Disney reinstated the Guardians of the Galaxy director. But before they could get him back, Gunn did the unthinkable and accepted a project in the DC Extended Universe and whether people would like to admit it or not, his arrival to the franchise is definitely a game-changer.
Moviestheplaylist.net

James Gunn Considered Using Superman As The Villain In ‘The Suicide Squad’ But It Was A Continuity Nightmare

After watching James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” you really can’t imagine the team fighting any other villain than Starro. The giant, colorful, frankly ridiculous alien starfish fits perfectly with the tone set forth through the first two acts of Gunn’s superhero film. But early in the planning stages of “The Suicide Squad,” the filmmaker had another villain in mind for the misfit heroes to take on—Superman.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Has The #1 Movie On Streaming Right Now

In the U.S., Sylvester Stallone has the most popular movie on streaming right now. Yes, it’s The Suicide Squad, DC’s latest superhero blockbuster. It’s possible to watch the film from beginning to end and not even realize the Rocky legend is even in it, though. Stallone provides the voice of breakout character King Shark, the loveable yet people-eating fish-man.
Moviesepicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Freak Out Over [SPOILERS] Cameo in The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Suicide Squad was a chaotic masterpiece that was full of shocking moments and twists that you wouldn't see coming. Speaking of things you probably never thought you would see in the film, director James Gunn teased a cameo sequence featuring a beloved Guardians of the Galaxy actor that first-time viewers of the film shockingly failed to catch.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

John Cena and Dwayne Johnson to Work Together in a DCEU Movie

John Cena and Dwayne Johnson need no introduction. They are among the most popular and best wrestlers in the world. For so many years, they have entertained audiences with their great physic and marvelous wrestling techniques. This time, John Cena is ready to fight against Dwayne Johnson in a DCEU film. The Suicide Squad star claims that he is set to battle Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. This is not in the ring but a CD Extended Universal movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Idris Elba Reveals If He Was Initially Hired To Replace Will Smith In The Suicide Squad

When the first casting announcements for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad started making the rounds, it was reported that Idris Elba was set to replace Will Smith as Deadshot. While that didn’t turn out to be the case after the confusion was cleared up and the Luther star was confirmed as Bloodsport instead, you can see watching the movie that it wouldn’t have been much of a stretch for Elba to play Floyd Lawton as opposed to Robert DuBois.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Superhero Flick Samaritan Sets 2022 Release Date

Sadly, audiences will have to wait a little longer before seeing action icon Sylvester Stallone suit up as the superhero Samaritan, with the movie having now set a release date of August 26, 2022. The movie, which finds Stallone as an aged superhero who has mysteriously gone missing, was initially due to open this summer, but due to current circumstances having taken a wrecking ball to theatrical releases, this had to be postponed.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Offered A DC Role

July was a weird month when it came to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel. It began with the actress dutifully promoting Black Widow for its theatrical/streaming simultaneous release, and then it ended with the star suing the studio for dropping the movie on Disney Plus. With Marvel responding in a scathing way to the lawsuit, it looks like the long-held partnership between the two parties is in tatters.
MoviesMovieWeb

James Gunn Hints at Killing Off Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Characters Suicide Squad-Style

The newest film in the series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could be the end of the road for some of the titular superheroes, with director James Gunn teasing incoming danger, and perhaps even death, for some of the MCU's most beloved characters. Comparing the upcoming Marvel sequel to his most recent cinematic venture, The Suicide Squad, Gunn ominously hinted at the possibility that some of the Guardians of the galaxy may go the way of Task Force X come the third movie...
Moviesepicstream.com

Glorious Art Casts Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy Amid DCEU Casting Rumors

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans are still in major disbelief after Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaching their contract. If you haven't been keeping up with the news, Scarlett's camp is blaming the company's release strategy for the film that gravely affected its box office numbers. As it stands, there are no major updates regarding the lawsuit but it's safe to assume that Scarlett's working relationship with Disney has been tainted.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Has Topped The Box Office In Every Decade Since The 1970s

Longevity is often very hard to come by in Hollywood, and maintaining any significant degree of consistent box office success over an extended period of time is that much more difficult to achieve. Hats off to Sylvester Stallone, then, after the recent success of The Suicide Squad gave him the distinction of having a movie open at the top of the box office charts in every decade since the 1970s.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Sylvester Stallone Reached a Rare Box Office Milestone This Month

Sylvester Stallone has created some of American cinema’s most engaging characters — including, but not limited to, Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. And that engagement has had real staying power. In a recent article at Consequence, Wren Graves notes that Stallone has now acted in films that were number one at the domestic box office in six consecutive decades. Stallone’s work as King Shark in The Suicide Squad is the latest example of this, and the first in the current decade.
MoviesPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Sylvester Stallone Says ‘The Expendables’ Spinoff Shoots This Fall

It’s been seven years since the last Expendables movie, a franchise built by and around Sylvester Stallone to showcase big casts of stars from multiple generations working together and against each other in big, explosive tributes to ’80s action movies. The first film was a legitimate hit, grossing over $100 million in the U.S., and the first sequel made $311 million worldwide. The last sequel, The Expendables 3, wound up making just $210 million and put a halt to the franchise’s forward momentum. (The fact that Stallone was approaching 70 years old, probably didn’t help matters.)
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Photo of John Cena’s Peacemaker

Ever since The Suicide Squad was released earlier this month, folks involved with the film have been treating fans to lots of behind-the-scenes content on social media. Director James Gunn has been especially active on Instagram and Twitter, sharing everything from images of Margot Robbie doing some epic Harley Quinn stunts to images of the cast having some fun together between takes. In Gunn's latest post, the director shared a photo of himself with John Cena, who plays Peacemaker in the film, and it's a bloody good shot.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Expendables 4 Begins Filming in October According to Sylvester Stallone

Apparently it's true. The Expendables 4 starts shooting in October according to franchise star Sylvester Stallone. Previously, there had been rumors of the sequel shooting this fall based on comments made by Randy Couture in an interview earlier this year. More recently, Stallone teased the production by posting a ring made for his character to be seen in the movie. In a new Instagram post, Stallone comments on a fan's Expendables tattoo while revealing when shooting on part four will begin.

Comments / 2

Community Policy