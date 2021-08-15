The Suicide Squad’s Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Having a Number One Movie Six Decades in a Row
Sylvester Stallone is a huge star known for playing Rambo, Rocky, and many more iconic characters. In his latest role, Stallone voices the lovable but deadly King Shark in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The movie has been met with praise from critics and audiences alike, currently standing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 83% audience score. The Suicide Squad was number one at the box office upon its release, which means Stallone has now had a number one movie released every decade for the last six decades. The Hollywood Reporter reported the news, which Stallone promptly shared on Instagram.comicbook.com
