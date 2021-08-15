The Suicide Squad’s Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Having a Number One Movie Six Decades in a Row

Next month will mark seven years since The Expendables 3 was released in theatres, which means fans of the Sylvester Stallone franchise have been waiting quite a while for the long-rumored fourth movie. There have been many hints that another movie is coming, but it's been over a year since we have heard any official updates about The Expendables 4. Based on Stallone's latest Instagram post, it looks like things are finally on track for the highly-anticipated action follow-up. The actor took to the social media site yesterday to show off a ring he designed specifically for The Expendables 4.