As August wraps up and we welcome in those chilly autumn evenings, Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming horror/fantasy movie Nightbooks. It may not be Halloween season yet, per se (although some folks may want to begin the festivities early, and we won’t judge), but Netflix is still ramping up the thrills with this witchy tale of writer’s block, old books, and a magical apartment. Wondering about the cast, story, and release date of Nightbooks? Get excited — it’s coming to your screen soon.