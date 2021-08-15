Cancel
Patriots’ David Andrews returns to practice after birth of first child: ‘Definitely a life-changing experience’

By Nicole Yang
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH — New dad David Andrews was back at practice Sunday. The 29-year-old Patriots center missed the team’s preseason opener andtwo practices last week for the birth of his first child on Monday. Andrews had exited practice early with a thumb injury the day prior, only to learn in the locker room that his wife Mackenzie needed to head to the hospital for labor induction.

