For those of us of a certain age, Gerd Müller was archetypal. If you grew up in the early 1980s, he was the goalscorer, the poacher, a World Cup winner, a European Championship winner, a three-time European Cup winner. Perhaps with the internet the dynamic has changed, but back then, every generation revered the greats of the one gone just before they began to absorb football, the ones the generation you were watching were always compared to. We would get excited about Ian Rush or Paolo Rossi and would inevitably be told that they were no Gerd Müller, the German and Bayern Munich great who died on Sunday at 75.