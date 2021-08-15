Ben Flanagan, Edna Kiplagat win at Falmouth Road Race; Olympian Molly Seidel raises $19,044 for charity

FALMOUTH — The morning before the Falmouth Road Race, Ben Flanagan took his family to eat at The Black Dog Heights Cafe before going for a run. The 2018 race champion was practicing sprint repeats over the final mile of the famous seaside course while scouting his strategy. He picked out a 25 miles-per-hour speed limit sign at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Melrose Avenue near Kite Park, near the crest of the final hill. Just less than a half-mile from the finish, that’s where he was going to start his final kick.