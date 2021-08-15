Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falmouth, MA

Ben Flanagan, Edna Kiplagat win at Falmouth Road Race; Olympian Molly Seidel raises $19,044 for charity

By Brendan Kurie Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH — The morning before the Falmouth Road Race, Ben Flanagan took his family to eat at The Black Dog Heights Cafe before going for a run. The 2018 race champion was practicing sprint repeats over the final mile of the famous seaside course while scouting his strategy. He picked out a 25 miles-per-hour speed limit sign at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Melrose Avenue near Kite Park, near the crest of the final hill. Just less than a half-mile from the finish, that’s where he was going to start his final kick.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Woods Hole, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Falmouth, MA
Falmouth, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Seidel
Person
Tim O'connell
Person
Edna Kiplagat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Olympian#Canadian#Nobska Lighthouse#Kenyan#Tommy S Place#25 24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy