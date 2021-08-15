Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' McKenzie perfect through 7 innings vs Tigers

By DAVE HOGG - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Triston McKenzie has been perfect for the Cleveland Indians through seven innings against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The 24-year-old McKenzie has 10 strikeouts on 85 pitches, the last a fastball to punch out Miguel Cabrera, who remains stuck on 499 career homers.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Picks up quality start

McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.
MLBdallassun.com

Drew Hutchison looks to help Tigers take series vs. Indians

Drew Hutchison will make his first major-league appearance since 2018 when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon. Hutchison will be elevated from Triple-A Toledo to face the Cleveland Indians in the finale of a three-game series. The right-hander was at Detroit's Comerica Park on Saturday for a...
MLBNorwalk Reflector

McKenzie near perfect as Cleveland routs Detroit

DETROIT — The Indians were overdue on a couple of fronts. They hadn’t had one of their pitchers throw a no-hitter in over 40 years. Yeah, it’s been that long since Lenny Barker’s perfect game on May 15, 1981. On top of that, they’d been no-hit three times this season,...
MLBallfans.co

McKenzie ‘comfortable’ in near-perfect gem

DETROIT — Triston McKenzie was four outs away from perfection on Sunday afternoon for the Indians. He’d set down the first 23 Tigers he faced while dipping into personally uncharted waters. McKenzie had never completed more than seven innings in a game. He’d never thrown more than 93 pitches in...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Is Triston McKenzie the Cleveland Indians’ ace in waiting?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Triston McKenzie has emerged over his last six starts as a consistent force for the Cleveland Indians’ pitching rotation. Can he take the next step and become the Indians next ace? Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga discuss the chances on Monday’s podcast. Having trouble seeing the audio...
MLBLima News

Baseball: Indians’ McKenzie baffles Angels’ Ohtani

CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

Miguel Cabrera joins 500 HR club

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the 28th member of the 500-home run club on Sunday. The 19-year veteran launched a 400-foot solo shot to right field in the sixth inning against Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz in Toronto. Cabrera, 38, is the first Venezuelan player to reach the milestone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy