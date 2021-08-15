Cancel
Politics

One Resident’s Recommendations to the Council

By Rye Record
ryerecord.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon reflection, and after my experience at the August 11 City Council meeting, I have some requests for consideration by our Council. First, that the three-minute timer rule imposed on residents be amended to reflect only the time in which a resident is speaking; the clock should not be kept running during interruptions or answers from staff or Councilmembers. Secondly, that members of the Council refrain from making accusations or characterizations about the intent of resident remarks from the dais without that resident being given the ability to respond.

