'Dune' Sequel Will Switch Leads to Zendaya's Chani, Assuming We Get One
In a surprising move, director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that Zendaya's character of Chani will lead the anticipated Dune 2, assuming we get one. The move comes as such a surprise given the prominence of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides standing at the protagonist of both the upcoming film and the novel by Frank Herbert. However, it remains to be seen what Villeneuve has up his sleeve for Dune, set to be released this October, and the character of Chani is a strong female figure in her own right (and Zendaya a strong actress to boot).collider.com
