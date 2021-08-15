Cancel
'Dune' Sequel Will Switch Leads to Zendaya's Chani, Assuming We Get One

By John Lutz
Collider
 7 days ago

In a surprising move, director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that Zendaya's character of Chani will lead the anticipated Dune 2, assuming we get one. The move comes as such a surprise given the prominence of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides standing at the protagonist of both the upcoming film and the novel by Frank Herbert. However, it remains to be seen what Villeneuve has up his sleeve for Dune, set to be released this October, and the character of Chani is a strong female figure in her own right (and Zendaya a strong actress to boot).

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MoviesInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
MoviesCollider

Denis Villeneuve Teases Plans For a 'Dune' Trilogy That Would Adapt Frank Hebert's Second Novel

Although a second film has yet to be officially announced, director Denis Villeneuve is not slowing down in his ambitions for the Dune franchise. Villeneuve recently revealed that he has plans for a trilogy, with the first two covering Frank Herbert's first novel, and the third covering the sequel novel, Dune Messiah. Jon Spaihts, the screenwriter of 2021's Dune, is hard at work with Villeneuve on the screenplay for a sequel.
MoviesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Could Real Steel Get a Sequel?

Could Real Steel be making a comeback? Free Guy director Shawn Levy teases the possible comeback for the robot-boxing franchise. “In the fall of 2020, an unlikely contender climbed the ranks of Netflix’s streaming library. The 2011 science fiction gem Real Steel was suddenly one of the most-watched movies on the service. Nobody could say why for sure, but behind the scenes, the film’s director Shawn Levy and star Hugh Jackman were already in talks over what this all might mean for Real Steel 2.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Dune Runtime Revealed, You Might Need Two Popcorns

Dune is one of the most anticipated films coming out in the second half of 2021. The trailer promises a movie on an epic scale that blends together elements of sci-fi and fantasy. Some have even called it "Lord of the Rings in space." However, it will not have the runtime of Lord of the Rings as director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that the runtime for Dunewill be 155 minutes (2 hrs and 35 minutes).
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

House Atreides highlights in Dune’s new poster

Warner Bros. has released a new poster of Dune, the sci-fi movie based on Frank Herbert’s book. This latest poster is a classic movie poster. In the center are the main characters. Timothée Chalamet is ahead, surrounded by Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Javier Bardem. Below them, we see Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, walking on the sands of the planet Arrakis.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dune 2: Zendaya will be the main character in the second movie

Dune director Denis Villeneuve stated that the main character in the sequel will be the character of Zendaya. Speaking to Italian Il Venerdì di Repubblica, Villeneuve stated how hard he wanted to work on Dune 2 and that Zendaya will be the new main character. Zendaya’s character will be the main character of the second movie, following Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.
MoviesIGN

Dune's New Companion Book is So Big It's Getting Its Own Soundtrack From Hans Zimmer

Whenever a big budget movie debuts, it’s inevitable that there will be an art book or some other collectible knick-knack available for purchase. I still remember the dozens of copies of art books for 2016’s Suicide Squad that we never sold at my old bookstore gig. Thankfully, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune looks like it will be much better, but its accompanying art book is so immense that composer Hans Zimmer has actually recorded an entirely new soundtrack for it. Check out the gallery below for a look at both the regular and deluxe edition.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Denis Villeneuve Says ‘Dune’ Sequel Will See Zendaya’s Chani Become The Protagonist

Legendary‘s upcoming film “Dune” is only part one of a two-part story, as the screenwriters and director Denis Villeneuve purposefully split the first novel from author Frank Herbert into two feature films. We have to assume the reasoning is to make it more palatable to audiences after David Lynch‘s 1984 version and the Sci-Fi series told the same story before but radically different ways concerning run times. Making two movies seems to be the balance between the two previous incarnations.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Dune Character Will Have A Way Bigger Role In The Sequel, According To Denis Villeneuve

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Rather than adapt all of Frank Herbert’s Dune into one movie like David Lynch did in 1984, filmmaker Denis Villenueve opted to split the story into two parts, just like what’s been done with IT, Mockingjay and other film adaptations of books in recent years. The first half of that tale will unfold in late October, and while Dune 2 hasn’t officially been greenlit yet, Villenueve has been planning the sequel with others for several years now. Among the things we can expect from it is for Zendaya’s Chani to take over as the lead character.
MoviesInverse

Dune director reveals sequel’s surprising twist

The real main character of Dune isn’t who you think. At a glance, the trailers for Dune might lead you to believe it’s all about Timothée Chalamet becoming a morally complex pseudo-Luke Skywalker figure. However, throughout the six original Frank Herbert novels, the journey of Paul Atreides is only a fraction of the true narrative. The heroes of Dune are many, and not all of them are really classic heroes. Even within the first book, the narrative isn’t solely focused on Paul.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Zendaya to Have a Larger Role in ‘Dune’ Sequel

The director of the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune, Denis Villeneuve, has revealed his plan for an immediate follow-up to the film, with Disney Channel star and MCU Spider-Man actress Zendaya’s character Chani becoming a larger focus. The first film is set to release this fall, in addition to Zendaya, Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Jason Mamoa, and Javier Bardem, amongst others.
Moviessacramentosun.com

'Dune' will get two original scores from Hans Zimmer

Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): Warner Bros. and Legendary's adaptation of Frank Herbert's science-fiction epic 'Dune' will be getting two scores from Hans Zimmer thanks to the film's behind-the-scenes companion book. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this soundtrack marks the first time the celebrated composer, who has worked on more...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Dune: Zendaya Will Be The Focal Point in Part 2 Plus 14 New HQ Images

It's still very much up in the air whether or not Dune is going to find an audience, but Warner Bros. and Legendary are still making the push. However, that means that director Denis Villeneuve is starting to talk about the fact that this is only the movie's first half. Dune as a book is massive, and there really wasn't any way they were going to tell the whole story in one go. If we do get that second part, one of the things we can expect is a change of protagonists. Paul is very much the protagonist of the first movie, but the second would focus much more on Chani, played by Zendaya, explained Villeneuve in an interview with Italian magazine Il Venerdì di Repubblica (via Collider).
Movies/Film

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve is Optimistic He’ll Get to Make That Sequel

For the purposes of this very tortured metaphor, consider that the massive Dune sandworm in the image above represents the daunting prospects of a $165-plus million budgeted Dune movie making anywhere near enough money at the box office to justify return trips to the world of spice and sand — in a pandemic, no less. Meanwhile, the tiny figures in the foreground about to get swallowed up are director Denis Villeneuve and eager fans hoping against hope that we’ll actually get a Part 2 out of this, somehow.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Dune’ Director Hopeful For Sequel If Box Office Returns Are Decent

Dune director Denis Villeneuve is optimistic that the film will get a sequel should there not be a “bad outcome” at the box office. Hollywood has been trying to get Frank Herbert’s sci-fi series Dune right since the early 70s. Auteur David Lynch tried his hand at the franchise and admittedly failed in the 80s, and a miniseries from 2000 left much to be desired. Now, all eyes have turned to Denis Villeneuve, who will be writing and directing Dune for Warner Bros. Everything about the film oozes competence and excitement so far, with recent trailers proving that Villeneuve might just pull off the daring act of adapting Herbert’s insane story.
CelebritiesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya head to Arrakis in these exclusive new images

Since wowing filmgoers with his suffocatingly tense action crime drama Sicario, Denis Villeneuve has proven himself as Hollywood’s smartest director of spectacular science-fiction, first with Arrival and then with Blade Runner 2049. So who better to take on Frank Herbert’s Dune, the Holy Grail of sci-fi literature that influenced everything from Star Wars to Game Of Thrones?
MoviesComicBook

Dune Director Optimistic There Will Be A Sequel, Under One Condition

We've known for some time that the upcoming Dune from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures would just be half of the story, with the studio recently confirming the full title is in fact Dune: Part One. Speaking in a new interview, director Denis Villeneuve has reiterated what we all expected, that Dune: Part Two isn't a guarantee, but luckily that's the bad news. The good news is that in the same interview Villeneuve confirmed that the confidence and love that studio has for the movie give it a huge threshold for the follow-up to become a reality and that it would have to be a major failure to not complete the story.

Comments / 0

