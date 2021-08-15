Cancel
Giants' Brunson, Kalu sustain major injuries against Jets

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Second-year linebacker TJ Brunson and defensive back Joshua Kalu sustained major injuries during the New York Giants' preseason loss to the Jets. The team announced Sunday that Brunson tore the ACL in his left knee. The South Carolina product who was drafted in the seventh...

www.thederrick.com

