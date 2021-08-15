‘Wishing for a deep breath.’ Fundraisers launched for Tri-Citians in ICU with COVID
A young Richland mother has been placed on a ventilator in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19. A 49-year-old Kennewick man expects to spend weeks in the hospital getting his COVID-damaged lungs to work again. “If I would’ve known a shot would’ve kept the severity of it all at arms length, I would’ve got the vaccine,” he posted recently as he chronicled his struggle on Facebook.www.tri-cityherald.com
Comments / 2